Friday, July 14, 2023
Samabula Health Centre to undergo renovation

The Samabula Health Centre will undergo renovation for the next three weekends beginning today at 4.30 pm.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is advising the public that only the General Outpatients Department will be open, while other health care services will have to be accessed at other health care facilities or at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The Ministry apologises to members of the public for any inconvenience caused due to these closing times.

The schedule for renovation works are as follows:

Friday 14th July 2023 (Close at 4:30pm) – Sunday 16th July 2023 (Resume services on Monday 17th July 2023).

Friday 21st July 2023 (Close at 4:30pm) – Sunday 23rd July 2023 (Resume services on Monday 24th July 2023).

Friday 28th July 2023 (Close at 4:30pm) – Sunday 30th July 2023 (Resume services on Monday 31st July 2023).

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
