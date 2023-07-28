Friday, July 28, 2023
Samoa braces for strong Fiji encounter

Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua says they are bracing for a tough encounter against the Flying Fijians in the second Round of the Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday.

After showing a lot of determination on defence against a fired-up Japan last week, Mapusua said the win was a good test for his players

That win also saw them returning to the top 10 rankings in world rugby and become the highest ranked of the three Pacific teams.

“The focus is on the World Cup and we will give everyone in the squad a chance to play [in the Pacific Nations Cup],” he said, Radio NZ reports.

“Fiji is going to be different from Japan. They played well against Tonga and we will have to focus on that this coming weekend. “

“The Flying Fijians are very impressive and they are very strong. They have star players who are playing in Europe and they will be joined by the Fijian Drua players. So yes, we are expecting a tough encounter.”

The match will kick off at 2pm in Apia.

Manu Samoa: Jordan Lay, Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Chris Vui, Taleni Seu, Steven Luatua, Jack Ram, Fritz Lee (captain), Ereatara Enari, Christian Leali’ifano, Tumua Manu, Duncan Paia’aua, Stacey Ili, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala.

Reserves: Sama Malolo, Titi Lamositele, Charlie Faumuina, Brian Alainu’u’ese, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Melani Matavao, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Ed Fidow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
