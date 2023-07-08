Samoa edge Cook Islands, to seal third OFC spot

Samoa edged Cook Islands 2-1 in a dramatic extra time to finish third at the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Both teams tussled hard in the opening stanza of the game but went into the change room goalless.

Arianna Skeers broke the deadlock in favor of Samoa in the 78th minute when a Lilly Dowsing corner was missed by Uini and the ball struck Skeers on the chest and bounced into the unguarded net.

Eleven minutes later, Cook Islands somehow found a way to claw themselves back into the match through substitute Abrihana Enoka scoring the leveller as she pounced on a loose ball from 25 yards out and nestled in the far corner.

In the late injury time, Cook Islands defenders brought down Sariah Taeaoalii in the box and the referee pointed directly at the penalty spot for Samoa.

Skeers took on the responsibility and calmly slotted the ball low past Uini to snatch the win.