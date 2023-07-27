Thursday, July 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Samoa will be smart at home: Wainiqolo

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo believes Pacific Nations Cup defending champions Manu Samoa will be a no walkover and will put them to real test in Apia this Saturday.

After beating the Ikale Tahi 36-20 last week, the Toulon flyer says Samoa will be very tough to beat at home.

“It will be tough and physical and they are a smart team,” Wainiqolo said.

“We’ll see how it goes.”

Wainiqolo injured himself in last week’s win, but is raring to go again this week.

“I had injured my ankle; I’m all good, just waiting for the ok.”

The 24-year-old speed merchant said it had been a good time for the side bonding since the Taveuni camp three weeks back.

“Relationship in the team, it’s like we have been in camp for years.”

“The boys got to know each other very well, we are having a lot of fun and everyone is really enjoying and looking forward to having a good campaign.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Rewa aims to go a notch up in BOG

Last season's losing finalist, Rewa is aiming to go a notch up and ...
PNC

Five debutants for Samoa clash

Five more players will make their debut for the Fiji Water Flying F...
2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji U23 reps to miss BOG finals

Districts will have to feature in the semifinals of the 2023 Rooste...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to face the All Blac...

Wallabies Coach Eddies Jones has named four Fijian players in his s...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa aims to go a notch up in BO...

Football
Last seaso...

Five debutants for Samoa clash

PNC
Five more ...

Fiji U23 reps to miss BOG finals...

2023 Battle of Giants
Districts ...

Fijian quartet to face the All B...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

We are moving forward, says Mali...

News
Acting Ele...

Champs Labasa drawn in pool of d...

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

Kikau nominated for Ken Stephen ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Draws are denting Rewa’s t...

Football
Rewa Coach...

PM defers China trip after offic...

News
Prime Mini...

Man in custody over hit and run ...

News
The driver...

Police act on marijuana planting...

News
Police has...

Workers rights must be respected...

News
The Deputy...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Group E USA vs Netherlands (FIFA Women’s WC)