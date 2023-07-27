Samoa will be smart at home: Wainiqolo

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo believes Pacific Nations Cup defending champions Manu Samoa will be a no walkover and will put them to real test in Apia this Saturday.

After beating the Ikale Tahi 36-20 last week, the Toulon flyer says Samoa will be very tough to beat at home.

“It will be tough and physical and they are a smart team,” Wainiqolo said.

“We’ll see how it goes.”

Wainiqolo injured himself in last week’s win, but is raring to go again this week.

“I had injured my ankle; I’m all good, just waiting for the ok.”

The 24-year-old speed merchant said it had been a good time for the side bonding since the Taveuni camp three weeks back.

“Relationship in the team, it’s like we have been in camp for years.”

“The boys got to know each other very well, we are having a lot of fun and everyone is really enjoying and looking forward to having a good campaign.”