Samoa win, a piece to the RWC puzzle: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is not buying too much into last weekend’s Pacific Nations Cup win against Samoa, keeping a stern eye on the Rugby World Cup.

Raiwalui commended Fiji’s 33-19 win, but said it was all part of a bigger picture.

“It is a piece of a puzzle on the way to the World Cup,” Raiwalui said during the post-match interview.

“We have four weeks together, and another big week against Japan.

“We’ve prepped well and have two games under our belt.”

Heading into their final PNC match, the table leaders have a tough travel schedule which Raiwalui said would test them.

“We go back home on Monday then to Japan on Tuesday.”

Raiwalui added he intended to give more players a chance to play this weekend.

The Brave Blossoms host Fiji at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo this Saturday at 10.15pm.