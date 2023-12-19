Samusamuvodre pleased with progress

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gears up for the 2024 rugby season, the focus intensifies on the mentorship and dynamic interplay between its seasoned World Cup veterans and the influx of new talent.

Utility back Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in an interview with FijiLive spoke about the team’s progress and their aspirations.

“We performed well in our home games last season, which was crucial for our journey to the quarterfinals. This year, we’re focused on blending the new talents with our seasoned players to reach our new targets,” he said.

The team’s recent camp in Rakiraki set the stage for this integration. The veterans, with their rich World Cup experience, are mentoring the newcomers.

“The new boys have brought some fresh perspectives that even us old players can learn from,” added Samusamuvodre, highlighting the two-way learning process.

“Our camp in Rakiraki was about setting goals and working towards them. With the heat on, we’re heading into the new season with a refreshed mindset and determination.”

Samusamuvodre also shared his personal goals: “I aim to get more game time and contribute to our team’s victories through hard work.”

The Fijian Drua will open its campaign against the Blues in Auckland on 24 February.