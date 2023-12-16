Sanday was Rabuka’s choice: Tikoduadua

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has been very influential in the appointment of Colonel (Ret’d) James Sanday’s to lead the Independent Review for the Government’s National Security and Defence.

In a media conference, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua confirmed to FijiLive that Rabuka had persuaded Col Sanday’s to apply for the position as Independent Review Lead.

Tikoduadua said for now, the former Chief-of-Staff that was ousted by the current Prime Minister in 1987, is the only name that’s being announced at the moment, while members of his review team is expected to be announced next year, when Col Sanday’s settles in his new role.

Tikoduadua highlighted that the appointment of Sanday’s, speaks to the character of Rabuka and that the only thing that the Prime Minister is focused on is taking the nation to the next level.

“Yes, we consider the past, but we need to move forward.”

Tikoduadua also said that Colonel Sanday’s is the right candidate to lead the Independent Review.

“Sanday’s will commence his new role next year and report to me as the Minister Responsible for Home Affairs, and to the National Security Council. He will have the full discretion to undertake the review in accordance with the terms of reference set by the Government.”

“The Independent Review will undertake extensive consultations with the public, government stakeholders, and civil society,” Tikoduadua said.

The terms of reference highlight that the Independent Review Lead will work closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration to investigate Fiji’s threat environment and the global and regional security landscape; Fiji’s national interests and objectives for defence, security and policing; strategic implications for Fiji security services including financial sustainability considerations.

Also see what the Republic of Fiji Military Force’s core and force structure; the role of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Fiji’s national security architecture; relations between civil service policymakers and the disciplined forces; and implication for Fiji’s foreign policy settings.

Public consultations will begin in February, a report to be presented to the National Security Council, where a policy paper is expected to be tabled to Parliament for its recommendations.