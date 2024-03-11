Friday, March 15, 2024
Saneem to appear in Court this afternoon

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, will appear at the Suva’s Magistrates Court today, charged for allegedly asking and obtaining a corrupt benefit for him without lawful authority while in office.

Saneem was taken into custody on Friday night after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned charges against him.

Upon completion of questioning, Saneem is charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit contrary to Section 137 of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between 1 June 2022 and 31 July 2022, at Suva in the Central Division, whilst being employed as a public official as the Supervisor of Elections, without lawful authority and reasonable excuse, asked for, and obtained a benefit for himself, that is the approval and payment of deductible tax relief of more than $50,000 on his back pay from a senior Government official.

It is further alleged that the receipt or expectation of the receipt of the benefit would influence the accused in the exercise of his official duties as the then SOE.

Stay with us for developments.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist

