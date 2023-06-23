Friday, June 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulldogs

George Satakala of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School and Samuela Ratavola of Vashist Muni College have become the inaugural athletes to ink deals with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs through the Viliame Kikau Academy.

Satakala and Ratavola had both impressed the Bulldogs scouts who have been in and all over the country the past week.

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs enforcer Kikau praised the duo for their hardwork for being able to achieve such a big step in their rugby league careers.

“It just shows their determination and sacrifice,” Kikau said.

“It will definitely be dreams come true, and having followed a similar path into the National Rugby League, I know the future will be bright for both of them.”

Kikau said in establishing his academy the onus was on student athletes around the country to put their best foot forward.

“We don’t have a lot in Fiji.

“This pathway through my academy will ensure more of our local boys come up faster.”

“But it will be one thing to get there, and another to stay there and that takes more hardwork and sacrifice.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

School bus accident victims to get ...

The Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji (ACCF) is liaising with ...
Rugby

Best birthday gift ever for Ratavol...

Securing a contract with National Rugby League franchise the Canter...
Entertainment

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’

Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato released a new son...
Sports

Gamel announced as Bulls assistant ...

Former Bula Boys Head Coach Christophe Gamel has been announced as ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

School bus accident victims to g...

News
The Accide...

Best birthday gift ever for Rata...

Rugby
Securing a...

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’...

Entertainment
Grammy-nom...

Gamel announced as Bulls assista...

Sports
Former Bul...

Gavoka is Acting Prime Minister

News
Deputy Pri...

Investigation begins in passport...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Fiji Airways is best airline in ...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Good to face champions early: Ch...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Narawa named in All Blacks squad...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Cabinet approves name change for...

News
Cabinet ha...

Best birthday gift ever for Rata...

Rugby
Securing a...

Constitutional review to reflect...

News
The Social...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

School bus accident victims to get compensation