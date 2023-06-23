Satakala and Ratavola join Bulldogs

George Satakala of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School and Samuela Ratavola of Vashist Muni College have become the inaugural athletes to ink deals with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs through the Viliame Kikau Academy.

Satakala and Ratavola had both impressed the Bulldogs scouts who have been in and all over the country the past week.

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs enforcer Kikau praised the duo for their hardwork for being able to achieve such a big step in their rugby league careers.

“It just shows their determination and sacrifice,” Kikau said.

“It will definitely be dreams come true, and having followed a similar path into the National Rugby League, I know the future will be bright for both of them.”

Kikau said in establishing his academy the onus was on student athletes around the country to put their best foot forward.

“We don’t have a lot in Fiji.

“This pathway through my academy will ensure more of our local boys come up faster.”

“But it will be one thing to get there, and another to stay there and that takes more hardwork and sacrifice.”