Saukuru commends gallant Flying Fijians

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru has congratulated the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their exceptional performance in the opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Wales.

Despite the unfortunate 32-26 loss, Saukuru said the players poured their heart and soul into the game, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

“Their extraordinary display of talent, commitment, and unwavering dedication has deeply resonated with the Fijian people.”

“On behalf of the Coalition Government and the entire nation, I applaud the team for embodying the true spirit of Fiji and exemplifying the values of hard work and determination.”

“I acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices made by the players and coaching staff to represent Fiji on the global stage, assuring them of unwavering support and encouragement from the Government.”

Saukuru is confident the team will continue to exhibit their tenacity and skill, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the world of rugby.

“Defeat should never extinguish the flame within; instead, it should fuel a stronger determination to overcome challenges.”

Looking ahead, Fiji eagerly anticipates the upcoming matches against Australia on 18th September, 2023, followed by Georgia on 1st October , 2023, and Portugal on 9th October , 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
