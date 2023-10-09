Monday, October 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Saukuru lauds team’s determination

Fiji Government, through the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has applauded the efforts of Flying Fijians despite going down 24-23 to Portugal in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match in Stade de Toulouse today.

Saukuru while congratulating the Flying Fijians on their qualification for the quarter-finals said the team showed determination and resilience on the field.

After a 16-year wait, Fiji secured its place among the world’s top rugby teams and the Minister said this achievement reflects the team’s commitment, teamwork, and steadfast spirit.

He said even in defeat, the team’s performance deserves praise although Fiji secured a bonus point loss, demonstrating their skill and competitiveness.

“Your 16-year qualification is historic, and we stand with you as you continue your journey in the Rugby World Cup. Vinaka vakalevu, and may your passion and determination lead you to even greater success. Go Fiji, go,” Saukuru said.

He added the quarter-final showdown against England promises to be thrilling and the nation eagerly awaits this clash, confident in our Flying Fijians’ ability to make us proud.

He also urged all Fijians to rally behind the team as they prepare for this momentous match.

Fiji will face England at 3am next Monday in Stade de Toulouse.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Concern over increased drug-related...

The increase in drug-related arrests in the Western Division has pr...
Netball

Netball Fiji to host Quad Series

Netball Fiji will host the IMB South Coast Blaze and the Sunshine C...
Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says they were a bit tired...
RWC 2023

We failed to execute gameplan: Naya...

Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu admits his sides failure t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Concern over increased drug-rela...

News
The increa...

Netball Fiji to host Quad Series...

Netball
Netball Fi...

We were a bit tired, says Raiwal...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We failed to execute gameplan: N...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

Players rewarded for their hardw...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

BSP supports remote boarding sch...

News
The Bank o...

Popular News

Tonga ends WCup campaign with a ...

Rugby
Tonga ende...

We are committed to systematic c...

News
The Minist...

Bainimarama, Qiliho judgement ne...

News
Resident M...

Ireland relish quarterfinal date...

RWC 2023
Ireland co...

Netball Fiji to host Quad Series...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Tahiti hammers Fiji, qualifies f...

Football
Tahiti ham...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 RWC Argentina vs Japan