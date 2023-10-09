Saukuru lauds team’s determination

Fiji Government, through the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has applauded the efforts of Flying Fijians despite going down 24-23 to Portugal in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match in Stade de Toulouse today.

Saukuru while congratulating the Flying Fijians on their qualification for the quarter-finals said the team showed determination and resilience on the field.

After a 16-year wait, Fiji secured its place among the world’s top rugby teams and the Minister said this achievement reflects the team’s commitment, teamwork, and steadfast spirit.

He said even in defeat, the team’s performance deserves praise although Fiji secured a bonus point loss, demonstrating their skill and competitiveness.

“Your 16-year qualification is historic, and we stand with you as you continue your journey in the Rugby World Cup. Vinaka vakalevu, and may your passion and determination lead you to even greater success. Go Fiji, go,” Saukuru said.

He added the quarter-final showdown against England promises to be thrilling and the nation eagerly awaits this clash, confident in our Flying Fijians’ ability to make us proud.

He also urged all Fijians to rally behind the team as they prepare for this momentous match.

Fiji will face England at 3am next Monday in Stade de Toulouse.