Saukuru motivates Flying Fijians in send-off

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru boosted the confidence of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, saying the entire nation was behind them all the way.

The first of Fiji’s contingent flew out for their final pre-Rugby World Cup matches yesterday.

“Over the years, our Fiji 15s Team has become a symbol of resilience, unity, and excellence,” Saukuru said.

“With every match played, you have showcased the true spirit of Fijian rugby while inspiring countless individuals, both young and old, across our beautiful nation.

“Your success on the field has not only brought joy to our hearts but has also fostered a sense of national pride that unites us all.”

“On behalf of the Ministry for Youth and Sports, I extend my deepest gratitude to each member of the Fiji 15s Team, as well as the coaching staff, support personnel, and all those who have contributed to your journey.”

“Your dedication to the sport and your unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence are an inspiration to us all.”

“May you play with courage, determination, and the knowledge that you carry the hopes and dreams of a proud nation. Go forth, Fiji 15e Team, and make us proud.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
