Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru is currently in Havana, meeting the Hero of the Republic of Cuba and President of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González.

Chaired by Fiji, the meeting allowed both sides to exchange information of interest and agree to continue developing the bonds of friendship and solidarity.

Saukuru praised Cuba’s advances in education and voted for greater bilateral cooperation and meetings at the Cuban Sports Research Center, the Cerro Pelado High Performance Center, the anti-doping laboratories, the Cuban Baseball Federation, among other meetings and exchanges.

The Minister traveled with the desire to strengthen the ties of cooperation between both countries and peoples.

“It was very good to start this visit by the Cuban Sport Research Center (CIDC),” Saukuru told Juventud Rebelde.

“We are rugby 7 world champions and we want to maintain that condition.” In addition, we want to develop boxing, among other sports.”

The CIDC has also invited Fiji to participate in the International Convention of Physical Activity and Sports (Afide 2023), which will be held next November in the Cuban capital.