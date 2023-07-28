Friday, July 28, 2023
Saukuru to attend Karawalevu’s farewell

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru will be the guest speaker at Kaiviti Silktails rising star Vuate Karawalevu’s farewell in Sydney on Saturday.

The Silktails in a statement confirmed that their 2021 ‘Rising Star’ Medal Winner  Karawalevu will be farewelled from Rugby League in the Christmas in July Fundraiser.

Karawalevu has signed with the NSW Waratahs for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

He was the first player in the club to secure a Top 30 NRL contract with the Roosters after a breakout 2021 season with the Silktails.

The purpose of our Christmas In July Fundraiser is to provide an opportunity for the Fijian community and well-wishers of Fiji to come together and celebrate a night of Rugby League.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
