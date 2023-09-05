Saukuru urges Youth Ministry to step up

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, emphasized the need for ministry staff to stretch their efforts for the advancement of Fijian youth during a two day planning workshop at Uprising Resort, Pacific Harbour.

Commencing today, the workshop’s primary goal is to align the Ministry’s objectives with its mission of nurturing youth and sports development across Fiji.

This involves revisiting current strategies, setting new objectives, and forging innovative pathways to amplify youth potential.

“As leaders in the Ministry, it is essential that we move beyond our comfort zones and go the extra mile to serve the youth of Fiji,” said Saukuru.

The two-day agenda promises intense deliberation, with participants set to collaborate on fresh strategies.

“We have gathered here today to brainstorm, collaborate, and develop a comprehensive plan that will enable our young people to reach their full potential,” he added.

Feedback from the Ministry’s own team will play a crucial role, with staff encouraged to bring forth their insights, experiences, and recommendations.

This hands-on approach is aimed at ensuring the Ministry’s strategies resonate with the dynamic needs of Fiji’s youth.