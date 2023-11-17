Savusavu to hold inaugural awards night

Savusavu Football Association will host its first ever end-of-season Awards Night tomorrow to honor players in all their grades which include youth, men, women and Futsal as well as its former players and officials.

While the event is staged to bring together the outstanding performers from the 2023 season, association president Manoj Lal said they have decided to give back to players for their dedication, commitment and pride for Savusavu football.

“The players and officials have sacrificed a lot for the association, and I believe this is the best way to honor them.”

“With the hard work of our players and officials, we were crowned the champions of Digicel Senior League Vanua Levu Zone but unfortunately we lost to Viti Levu winners Nasinu in the second leg of the Digicel Fiji Senior League National final play-off.”

This awards night is also held to acknowledge and recognise the past officials of Savusavu Football Association for their immense voluntary contributions and most importantly the Savusavu football Legends of the past Golden era of football in Savusavu.

“We will be seriously venturing into the development of age group football starting the 2024 season and our Savusavu Cluster of Primary and Secondary School’s heads & sports teachers will be present as well, we can together use this event and platform to initiate and pave a healthy road forward for age group football development in our schools around Cakaudrove next year.”

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel and two Fiji FA Legends Cup trustees from Suva – Jone Ratu and Abdul Manan together with their very own Legends- Tevita Tukania, Sarwan Singh, Steven Andrew and Tony Kabakoro will be the special guests during the awards night.

Tickets are on sale in Savusavu town for $50 per head.