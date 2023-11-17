Friday, November 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Savusavu to hold inaugural awards night

Savusavu Football Association will host its first ever end-of-season Awards Night tomorrow to honor players in all their grades which include youth, men, women and Futsal as well as its former players and officials.

While the event is staged to bring together the outstanding performers from the 2023 season, association president Manoj Lal said they have decided to give back to players for their dedication, commitment and pride for Savusavu football.

“The players and officials have sacrificed a lot for the association, and I believe this is the best way to honor them.”

“With the hard work of our players and officials, we were crowned the champions of Digicel Senior League Vanua Levu Zone but unfortunately we lost to Viti Levu winners Nasinu in the second leg of the Digicel Fiji Senior League National final play-off.”

This awards night is also held to acknowledge and recognise the past officials of Savusavu Football Association for their immense voluntary contributions and most importantly the Savusavu football Legends of the past Golden era of football in Savusavu.

“We will be seriously venturing into the development of age group football starting the 2024 season and our Savusavu Cluster of Primary and Secondary School’s heads & sports teachers will be present as well, we can together use this event and platform to initiate and pave a healthy road forward for age group football development in our schools around Cakaudrove next year.”

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel and two Fiji FA Legends Cup trustees from Suva – Jone Ratu and Abdul Manan together with their very own Legends- Tevita Tukania, Sarwan Singh, Steven Andrew and Tony Kabakoro will be the special guests during the awards night.

Tickets are on sale in Savusavu town for $50 per head.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

LTA tightens control on driver̵...

In an attempt to limit road accidents, the Land Transport Authority...
Rugby

Churchill Park to host 5 Super Rugb...

Lautoka’s Churchill Park will host five Swire Shipping Fijian Drua ...
Business

100 tonnes of ginger destined for U...

An additional hundred tonnes of mature Fijian grown ginger is on it...
News

PM meets Chinese head, expresses su...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the leader of the People’s ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

LTA tightens control on driver&#...

News
In an atte...

Churchill Park to host 5 Super R...

Rugby
Lautoka’s ...

100 tonnes of ginger destined fo...

Business
An additio...

PM meets Chinese head, expresses...

News
Prime Mini...

Rabuka attends APEC Summit in Sa...

News
Prime Mini...

Unseeded Fiji men’s Volleyball e...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Popular News

External exams could shift to a ...

News
Education ...

TC Mal to develop into CAT 3 ton...

News
Tropical c...

Former Fijian centre dies in Fra...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Leaders embrace Fiji’s vis...

News
Pacific Is...

Fiji remains unbeaten in Oceania...

Rugby
Fiji remai...

Fiji finishes third in Oceania 7...

Rugby
The Fiji A...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

LTA tightens control on driver’s license issuance