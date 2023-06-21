Sayed-Khaiyum at CID on different matter

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was called in for questioning at the Criminal Investigations Department, into a new set of matters that Police are looking into.

Speaking to the media last night, the former Attorney-General said that he has been informed that CID officers are done questioning him and would reach out to him again if they intended to.

“They have some ongoing investigation. They are actually talking to other people too,” Sayed-Khaiyum said.

However, Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci says this is a continuation of questioning against Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says this is part of an investigation where Sayed-Khaiyum allegedly approved the waiver of procurement processes in the purchase of medical equipment worth more than $500,000.