Wednesday, June 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sayed-Khaiyum at CID on different matter

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was called in for questioning at the Criminal Investigations Department, into a new set of matters that Police are looking into.

Speaking to the media last night, the former Attorney-General said that he has been informed that CID officers are done questioning him and would reach out to him again if they intended to.

“They have some ongoing investigation. They are actually talking to other people too,” Sayed-Khaiyum said.

However, Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci says this is a continuation of questioning against Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says this is part of an investigation where Sayed-Khaiyum allegedly approved the waiver of procurement processes in the purchase of medical equipment worth more than $500,000.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Spike in permit scams, authorities ...

Police and the Land Transport Authority are warning Fijians not to ...
Sports

Fiji Cricket aim for good finish

The Fiji Under-19 Men's Cricket team will look to end their Interna...
Rugby

Fiji 7s quartet link with Rhinos

Four of Fiji's top 7s players are currently with the Rhinos Rugby A...
Football

Young Kulas have potential: Krishna...

Digicel Bula Boys captain and Fiji's lone professional footballer, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Spike in permit scams, authoriti...

News
Police and...

Fiji Cricket aim for good finish...

Sports
The Fiji U...

Fiji 7s quartet link with Rhinos...

Rugby
Four of Fi...

Young Kulas have potential: Kris...

Football
Digicel Bu...

EU remains a vital trading partn...

News
Deputy Pri...

Bakaniceva ready to lead Young K...

Football
Adi Litia ...

Popular News

Silktails record third consecuti...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

7s stars team up with Rhinos Log...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Police concerned with rise in dr...

News
Chief of I...

Narawa has doubled his performan...

Rugby
All Blacks...

Fast footy excites young Kikau i...

Rugby
Former Mar...

Rural, maritime areas must be pr...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

PS for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala meets with Young-Kyu Park