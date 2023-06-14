Sayed-Khaiyum not the sole arbiter: SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has hit back on the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, for claiming that if SODELPA had gone with FijiFirst and formed an alliance, SODELPA would have survived politically.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said that the former Attorney-General is not the sole arbiter of wisdom in the country, and it is disheartening to witness his continued undertone of looking down on SODELPA, even outside the confines of Parliament.

Yesterday, the FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that the SODELPA and its supporters lacked wisdom in their decision-making.

Takayawa said that such condescension only serves to undermine the principles of respect, inclusivity and democratic discourse that should be upheld in Fiji’s political landscape.

He said SODELPA is compelled to remind Sayed-Khaiyum that the Party operates within a robust democratic system, firmly ingrained in the Party’s constitution.

“Our decision-making process is inclusive, drawing inputs from the people of Fiji, the people who call Fiji home, from the grassroots to the representatives in the constituency.”

“It is through this democratic framework that we assess the aspirations, concerns and needs of our fellow citizens, and it is this very foundation that guides our choices and actions,” Takayawa said.

The General Secretary said Sayed-Khaiyum’s remarks may seek to belittle the Party and its supporters, we remain undeterred in our commitment to the principles and values that underpin SODELPA.

Takayawa called on Fijians to reject such divisive rhetoric and embrace the spirit of unity, inclusivity, inclusivity and fairness.

“Together, we can build a bright future for Fiji, where every citizen can thrive and contribute to the nation’s growth,” he added.