Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Sayed-Khaiyum released on bail

Fiji’s former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was today granted $10,000 non-cash bail.

Sayed-Khaiyum appeared before Chief Magistrate Wahleen George in Suva Magistrates Court.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu served Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyers Davenesh Sharma and Gul Fatima his first phase of disclosures.

Counsel Davenesh Sharma told the Court that they would need time to look through the disclosures before taking Sayed-Khaiyum’s plea.

The Court has ordered Sayed-Khaiyum not to leave the country, not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses, not to reoffend, and report to the Namaka Police Station, which is closest to his residence in Matintar, Nadi every last Saturday of the month between 6am and 6pm.

FijiFirst MPs Viam Pillay and Praveen Bala appeared as Sayed-Khaiyum’s sureties.

The matter has been adjourned to June 13 for plea and for the second phase of disclosures to be served.

Plea has been deferred to allow the defence counsel to look over disclosures served by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sayed-Khaiyum appeared in court from Totogo Police Station where he was held overnight after being charged for abuse of office yesterday.

The charge relates to a complaint lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa with Police earlier this year, relating to the review and approval of former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem’s remuneration which occurred one and a half years after the commencement of his new contract without proper approvals.

Among the amendments allegedly made to Saneem’s contract was a salary increment, which was backdated to the preceding one and a half years, and an agreement by the Government to pay his tax due on the back pay.

Initial complaint documents stated these remunerations and allowances were said to have been paid to Saneem during the campaign period of the 2022 General Election.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
