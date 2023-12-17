Sayed-Khaiyum resignation is cowardly and spineless: NFP

The National Federation Party has labelled the resignation of FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as spineless and cowardice at a time when his party needs him.

“Only cowards, spineless and gutless people who profess to be leaders abandon a political battleship and desert their colleagues.” an official statement from the NFP said.

NFP General Secretary Kamal Iyer said Sayed-Khaiyum is one such leader who has betrayed not only his colleagues but the voters who placed their trust in him.

Iyer said while it is important for Sayed-Khaiyum to undergo medical treatment for his illness and recover fully, the former Attorney-General and Economy Minister’s resignation as general secretary of the FijiFirst Party under the pretext of health reasons is highly questionable and suspicious.

He said that Sayed-Khaiyum’s health certainly didn’t have a deleterious impact on his ability to launch a senseless attack on the Coalition government.

“It could be that he was in a state of delirium and hallucinating about his own actions, particularly presiding over economic mismanagement, the state of decay of public health and medical service delivery, pilferage, wastage, mismanagement, unprecedented national debt of over $10 billion, to name a few.”

“The last person to talk about constitutionalism is Sayed-Khaiyum. As the unelected AG, he presided over the abrogation of the 1997 Constitution in April 2009.”

“He presided over the burning of the Yashi Ghai led Constitution Commission’s Draft Constitution in December 2012 and unilateral imposition of the 2013 Constitution in blatant disregard of the processes outlined in Decrees 57 and 58.”

The National Federation Party said Sayed-Khaiyum’s actions is clear, making it certain that he is unable to digest the fact that both he and FijiFirst are no longer in power.

Iyer claimed that Sayed-Khaiyum purposely betrayed his voters after the elections by ruling himself out as a Member of Parliament by breaching the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act, when he accepted appointment as the nominee of then Opposition Leader (Bainimarama) to the Constitutional Offices Commission, despite holding public office as the General Secretary and Registered Officer of FijiFirst.”

“As somebody who served as Attorney-General and presided over the formulation and promulgation of the Political Parties Act as a Decree in January 2013, it is hard to believe that Sayed-Khaiyum didn’t understand the law,” Iyer said.

He said that Sayed-Khaiyum is now a thing of the past, the last sixteen chapter of the FijiFirst’s history.