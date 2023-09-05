Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Sayed-Khaiyum to reappear today

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will reappear in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Sayed-Khaiyum pleaded not guilty to the one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that on June 30 and July 12, 2022, while acting as the Prime Minister, Sayed-Khaiyum signed a deed of variation and addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Offices Commission and His Excellency the President.

The matter will be called at 9.30am before Chief Magistrate Waleen George.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
