SBW visits team Fiji as stars celebrate all over

Former All Black outside centre Sonny Bill Williams could not contain his excitement and celebrated with the Flying Fijians in the changing rooms at Stade de Geoffroy-Guichard after their win against Australia.

Williams tweeted as well as shared post-match celebration images with Fijian players as he went personally to congratulate them after their 22-15 win.

“You guys already know I’m a big fan of the Fiji boys, so I snuck in post-game to give my congrats to the boys after the historic win…keep making the islands proud brothers,” Williams tweeted.

Sentiments were shared across the board with a number of former greats from England, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji to count also showing their appreciation.

2015 RWC winner and All Blacks winger Israel Dagg was one of a few.

Former Wallabies midfielder Matt Giteau congratulated Fiji on the win, while also keeping an eye towards their next match.

Former Tonga flyer Cooper Vuna, who has cheered on Fiji since the beginning of the campaign, hinted the win was for all Pacific teams.

Former England pivot Andy Goody also earmarked the special occasion.

Fiji has become an adopted favourite of many teams across the rugby world and are banked to go further than the quarterfinals in France this year.