Monday, September 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

SBW visits team Fiji as stars celebrate all over

Former All Black outside centre Sonny Bill Williams could not contain his excitement and celebrated with the Flying Fijians in the changing rooms at Stade de Geoffroy-Guichard after their win against Australia.

Williams tweeted as well as shared post-match celebration images with Fijian players as he went personally to congratulate them after their 22-15 win.

“You guys already know I’m a big fan of the Fiji boys, so I snuck in post-game to give my congrats to the boys after the historic win…keep making the islands proud brothers,” Williams tweeted.

Sentiments were shared across the board with a number of former greats from England, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji to count also showing their appreciation.

2015 RWC winner and All Blacks winger Israel Dagg was one of a few.

Former Wallabies midfielder Matt Giteau congratulated Fiji on the win, while also keeping an eye towards their next match.

Former Tonga flyer Cooper Vuna, who has cheered on Fiji since the beginning of the campaign, hinted the win was for all Pacific teams.

Former England pivot Andy Goody also earmarked the special occasion.

Fiji has become an adopted favourite of many teams across the rugby world and are banked to go further than the quarterfinals in France this year.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Fatigue failed to deter our focus: ...

Labasa goalkeeper and captain Simione Tamanisau, who scooped the Go...
2023 Battle of Giants

Wasasala thanks coach for game time...

National and Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala has thanked coach ...
News

65 PALM workers had extra-marital a...

Since the inception of the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme in 2019, ...
2023 Battle of Giants

We deserve this win, says Lockingto...

Ba women’s coach Charlene Lockington said they deserved to win the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fatigue failed to deter our focu...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa goa...

Wasasala thanks coach for game t...

2023 Battle of Giants
National a...

65 PALM workers had extra-marita...

News
Since the ...

We deserve this win, says Lockin...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba women’s...

Lack of corporate staff to fast ...

News
Lack of co...

14 children diagnosed with HIV/A...

News
The transm...

Popular News

Jackman and Furness to separate ...

Entertainment
Australian...

Wallabies aim to pump brakes on ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

McDermott to miss Fiji clash aft...

Rugby
Livewire W...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

Flying Fijians drop in world ran...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Neighbors to battle in Nausori o...

Football
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Fatigue failed to deter our focus: Tamanisau