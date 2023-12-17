Scam taskforce records over 1k complaints

A joint scam taskforce has recorded a staggering 1,859 complaints and a total value of reported loss to the tune of $3.1 million.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica said there is an urgent need to review existing regulations and identify gaps to safeguard consumer protection.

He said this would mean, giving consumer protection agencies more teeth to prosecute cases.

Kamikamica highlighted that right now, the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission, the Consumer Council and the Reserve Bank of Fiji are collaborating with a digital solutions’ provider to provide a proactive approach to awareness and educating the public on online scams.

He said at the same time, the taskforce has their hands full to also assess review, monitor online fraudulent activities both, locally and abroad, ensuring there is no money leakages offshore.

He said it is important to note that continuous advocating against fraudulent activities through various media platforms are being made by members of the taskforce.

He added that the taskforce may or will declare an online activity as a scam after an assessment of the taskforce, assigning members to take necessary action where applicable.