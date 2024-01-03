School dropouts a concern for Government

The Ministry of Educations says primary school dropout has ranged from an average of 0.5 per cent, per year over the past eight years.

For high school dropouts, an average of 3.2 per cent per year is also recorded for the same period (past eight years).

This has been captured by the Ministry of Education, FEMIS System.

Minister Responsible for Education Aseri Radrodro said that these figures could vary slightly, given that not all registered schools in Fiji are captured under FEMIS system, particularly private-run schools.

Radrodro said the Ministry of Education is working to initiate a process whereby all the students, despite attending a private or public schools, are captured in a proper system.

“So many people are dropping out of schools or are being denied quality education and these reasons vary for schools, while at the same time obstacle are huge for children to overcome.

“Reasons include child labour, it can be due to poverty or forced labour amongst others, lack of funding support from home, lack of empathy by teachers who are not so welcoming, not understand school environment, hunger, difficulty journey to school, gender bias, national conflicts, teenage pregnancies, natural disasters.”

The Minister for Education said they are strategizing for early detection of risk of dropout is to provide intervention and this is done by the heads of schools and teachers.

Radrodro said Government’s continued free education support will continue in order to address financial barriers and high education scholarships.