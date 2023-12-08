Schools cannot charge levies: Radrodro

The Ministry of Education has issued another warning to school managements not to levy enrolment fees on students who are considering joining their school in 2024.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language, Minister Responsible Aseri Radrodro said the Ministry continues to receive complaints against Primary and Secondary schools that have charged parents enrolment fees.

Radrodro said this has become evident with students transitioning from Primary to Secondary schools.

“All school fees are being paid by the government through the free education scheme, and anyone found charging a fee will be dealt with accordingly.”

Radrodro said teachers should be aware of this, even the representatives of the Ministry of Education in all divisions around the country know that there are to be no charges or fees for enrolment.

He said this action is not allowed by the Ministry.

Radrodro has urged all Fijians to work together to support inclusive education and has emphasizes the significance of collective commitment to achieve the common goal.

He said the Government is committed towards the holistic development of children through education, empowering them to be responsible citizens and contributing to the socio-economic progress of the nation.