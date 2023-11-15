Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Schools to re-open from tomorrow

Schools around the country will re-open tomorrow and teachers are being urged to assist in the preparation and clean-up of their schools.

This has been confirmed by the National Disaster Management Office after the deliberation with the Emergency Committee and the approval of the Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said all schools used as evacuation centres are to be cleared from this afternoon and food rations will also be distributed from this afternoon.

Soko has also called on all non-essential civil servants to resume work from tomorrow and all businesses districts to open from tomorrow as well.

She added that Tropical Cyclone Mal has been downgraded and expected to exit Fiji later today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
