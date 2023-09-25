Scotland stays in hunt after Tonga win

Scotland thumped Tonga 45-17 in Nice today to keep alive their hopes of progressing from Pool B at the World Cup.

George Turner, Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn and Rory Darge delivered the required four tries before the interval.

Tonga played with admirable commitment and led briefly when Solomone Kata responded to Turner’s early score, but missed tackles and ill-discipline let them down, with Afusipa Taumoepeau and Vaea Fifita both shown yellow cards, the latter upgraded to red after the final whistle.

Ben Tameifuna and George Horne traded scores in a largely scruffy second period before Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham added some late gloss.

Having lost their opener to South Africa, Gregor Townsend’s men need to find another bonus-point win over Romania, which should be a formality.

They then will need a first win over Ireland since 2017 and will also have to deny the top ranked team in the world a bonus point.