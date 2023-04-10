Monday, April 10, 2023
Scrumhalf Lomani still under observation

Fijian Drua player Frank Lomani during the training session. Photos courtesy of the Fijian Drua Facebook Page.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani is still under observation for a leg injury sustained in the build-up to last weeks Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Melbourne Rebels.

Lomani was withdrawn from the match-day squad in the eleventh hour.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said Lomani is yet to return to full fitness.

“He is still under observation, we will give test him out tomorrow to see how he goes,” Byrne told FijiLive.

Meanwhile, Simione Kuruvoli although back training with the team, is still far away from recovery.

“He is training with the team, just doing some running but we aren’t there yet.”

Peni Matawalu and youngster Philip Baselala are expected to shore the halfback role against the Brumbies this week.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
