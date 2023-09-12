Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Search begins for new FCS Commissioner

A new Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service is expected to be announced soon following the announcement of a selection panel for the top role.

The Constitutional Offices Commission has appointed a 3-member panel which will oversee the appointment of the successful candidate.

General Manager Corporate Services and Human Resources of Telecom Fiji Limited, Samuela Vadei will chair the panel.

The other members are lawyers Prem Narayan and Prem Singh.

The position became vacant following the resignation of suspended Commissioner Francis Kean in March this year.

Salote Panapasa is currently acting in the role.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
