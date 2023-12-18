Search for man missing in Rewa River continues

The search for a 33-year-old man still continues after a seven-foot-long boat that was operated by a 16-year-old, capsized in the middle of the Baulevu River, due to its load on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Livai Driu said the passengers were travelling from the Wainasasa settlement in Naitasiri to Baulevu.

ACP Driu said people who were diving for freshwater mussels during that time came to their rescue and were able to assist seven people.

ACP Driu said officers from the Mobile Search and Rescue, Waterpol, and Nausori Police Station searched and discovered the four-year-old child’s body, while the body of the seven-year-old was also discovered yesterday.