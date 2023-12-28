Thursday, December 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Search underway for 4 men missing at sea

Search and rescue efforts are underway for four people who were reported missing after they failed to return from a fishing trip in Yanuca waters.

According to Police, the four were on a 23ft white fiberglass boat captained by 32-year-old Ledua Uluilakeba, who is one of the missing persons.

The three other missing persons include 20-year-old Jone Soro, 18-year-old Valati Waqa, and 15-year-old Aisake Junior.

An initial search conducted by the village members proved futile.

Anyone who has details of the missing boat can contact the Police Search and Rescue Center at 3318529 or 9905296.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

NCC champs present trophy to DPC We...

Ba Police Football Club celebrated a significant achievement by pre...
News

Cabbies warned to uphold code of co...

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is issuing a stern reminder to t...
News

Robust casino guidelines needed: Ra...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says no casino licenses will be give...
Football

Krishna sets another record in ISL

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna has set another record in the Indian Sup...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NCC champs present trophy to DPC...

Football
Ba Police ...

Cabbies warned to uphold code of...

News
The Land T...

Robust casino guidelines needed:...

News
Prime Mini...

Krishna sets another record in I...

Football
Fijian Cap...

ANZ proposes to fund $15B for ho...

News
The Austra...

Medicinal cannabis industry to b...

Business
The Govern...

Popular News

Police beef up road ops for Chri...

News
Fiji Polic...

Get proper rest, Police warn mot...

News
Police is ...

Vin Diesel accused of sexual bat...

Entertainment
"Fast &...

FNPF pensioners get increased al...

News
Fiji Natio...

Schmidt on Rugby Australia’...

Rugby
Rugby Aust...

Kamikamica defends selection of ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

NCC champs present trophy to DPC West