Search underway for 4 men missing at sea

Search and rescue efforts are underway for four people who were reported missing after they failed to return from a fishing trip in Yanuca waters.

According to Police, the four were on a 23ft white fiberglass boat captained by 32-year-old Ledua Uluilakeba, who is one of the missing persons.

The three other missing persons include 20-year-old Jone Soro, 18-year-old Valati Waqa, and 15-year-old Aisake Junior.

An initial search conducted by the village members proved futile.

Anyone who has details of the missing boat can contact the Police Search and Rescue Center at 3318529 or 9905296.