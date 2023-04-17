Monday, April 17, 2023
Second loss in a row for Fijiana Drua

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua suffered their second loss in Super W competition on Sunday after going down 23-10 to the Western Force in Australia.

The Inoke Male coached side after losing their first ever match in the competition last week, did not show signs of improvement and were ill-disciplined and played just over 45 minutes with 14 players after Nunia Uluikadavu was red carded following a second booking.

Full back Lavenia Tinai scored Fijiana Drua’s two tries in the first half after some good build up play from the forwards on both occasions.

Openside flanker Leah Miles and Martha Mataele scored for the Force as the teams went to the break leveled at 10-10.

The Force completely dominated the second spell and another yellow card just made life difficult for the reigning champions.

The Fijiana Drua will play the Queensland Reds in their next fixture on Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
