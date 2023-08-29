Second round voting for GS post

The Methodist Church of Fiji’s new General-Secretary will be known after second round of voting today.

The position became vacant yesterday following the election of Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou as the new President.

Speaking to FijiLive, Deputy General Secretary Reverend Anil Reuben confirmed he is also among those contesting for the post.

Rev Reuben also said the first round of voting had to be stopped because some of the candidates did not meet the selection criteria.

He said he is adamant that he will get the position despite some political elements seen in the election processes.