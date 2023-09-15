Friday, September 15, 2023
601
Second September sitting to be decided later

The second sitting of Parliament for the month of September will be decided later; however,  the November sitting which was scheduled for month end has now been brought forward and will take place from 14 to 17 November.

The changes have been made to allow the Prime Minister to travel to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly at the end of this month and for the month of November to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Lynda Tabuya moved the motion for amendment and it was passed accordingly.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
