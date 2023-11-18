Saturday, November 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Secure rental vehicles: Police

Members of the public hiring rental cars or cars for hire are warned to secure vehicles to avoid being targets of vehicles thefts.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said trends indicate the targeting of rental cars with the intent to commit other crimes.

He said police will negotiate with rental car company operators for the quick sharing of information in a bid to curb likely offences this festive season.

Driu is also reminding all vehicle owners to secure their vehicles and avoid keeping valuables inside that could be seen by passer-by.

He added members of the public can expect more roadblocks this festive season and is asking for patience and understanding as it may cause some inconvenience however, the measure is being taken as proactive means and enabling officers to conduct random checks.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Pacific Games

Bula Boys ready for PGs opener

The national men’s football team is ready to take on Northern Maria...
News

Rabuka urges APEC leaders to respon...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Asia-Pacific Economic Coop...
Rugby

Mata scores in Edinburgh’s win over...

Rampaging Flying Fijians forward Viliame Mata scored a try in Edinb...
News

Green light for Starlink to operate...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that the Ministry of Co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bula Boys ready for PGs opener

2023 Pacific Games
The nation...

Rabuka urges APEC leaders to res...

News
Prime Mini...

Mata scores in Edinburgh’s win o...

Rugby
Rampaging ...

Green light for Starlink to oper...

News
Deputy Pri...

Saumaisue signs with Melbourne R...

Rugby
Melbourne ...

Former Fiji based reps feature i...

2023 Pacific Games
Six former...

Popular News

Bainimarama, Qiliho to front cou...

News
Former Pri...

Defence to file formal applicati...

News
Acting Chi...

Authorities work on new e-Ticket...

News
The Minist...

Expect delays and cancellations:...

Business
Fiji’s nat...

Tuqiri describes Levi as Aussie ...

Oceania Rugby 7s
Fiji-born ...

Hayne to face another legal batt...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

TK returns to Ireland 7s