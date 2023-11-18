Secure rental vehicles: Police

Members of the public hiring rental cars or cars for hire are warned to secure vehicles to avoid being targets of vehicles thefts.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said trends indicate the targeting of rental cars with the intent to commit other crimes.

He said police will negotiate with rental car company operators for the quick sharing of information in a bid to curb likely offences this festive season.

Driu is also reminding all vehicle owners to secure their vehicles and avoid keeping valuables inside that could be seen by passer-by.

He added members of the public can expect more roadblocks this festive season and is asking for patience and understanding as it may cause some inconvenience however, the measure is being taken as proactive means and enabling officers to conduct random checks.