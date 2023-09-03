Sunday, September 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Selection of wingers will be tricky: Rogers

Photo Courtesy: AP

Former Wallabies and Kangaroos representative Mat Rogers believes it will be tricky for Coach Eddie Jones to select the best two wingers for their opening match of Rugby World Cup against Georgia next week.

The impressive form of Fijian wingers Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase will certainly make it tough for Jones when it comes to selection of wingers.

“[Vunivalu] does give Eddie Jones a headache, doesn’t he?” Rogers, who played under Jones, said on Stan Sport.

“He’s got three world-class wingers now in Mark, Suli and Marika.”

“I think [Andrew] Kellaway was great at the back as well. It’s a good problem to have. [Vunivalu] backed himself from the start which was fantastic. He’s a great athlete.”

Meanwhile, Jones was particularly pleased with what Vunivalu provided across 80 minutes, despite the result.

“At Super Rugby level, he couldn’t blow a candle out and at Test level, he’s scored one good try and could have scored a couple more,” Jones said.

“He looks like he’s ready to play at the highest level.”

Australia will play Georgia at 9pm on Saturday.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

T/Naitaisiri records sixth straight...

Hardworking forward France Catarogo scored a brace of goals asTaile...
News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutili...

The growing Fijian diaspora in New Zealand is being underutilised i...
News

Police cannot fight crime alone: AC...

The success of policing is largely dependent on collaboration as th...
Rugby

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbarians&...

Fiji-born Queensland Reds flyer Filipo Daugunu scored a try in the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

T/Naitaisiri records sixth strai...

Football
Hardworkin...

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underut...

News
The growin...

Police cannot fight crime alone:...

News
The succes...

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbaria...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

National Art Gallery to open in ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji to bid for hosting of Festi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Determined Sera continues to pow...

News
Once adorn...

Harris signs Rebels deal

RWC 2023
Fiji Water...

Lutu out with recurring knee inj...

NRL
Developmen...

BOG semifinals shift to Suva

Football
The semifi...

Rev Turagavou is new Methodist C...

News
Reverend D...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

T/Naitaisiri records sixth straight win