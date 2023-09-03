Selection of wingers will be tricky: Rogers

Former Wallabies and Kangaroos representative Mat Rogers believes it will be tricky for Coach Eddie Jones to select the best two wingers for their opening match of Rugby World Cup against Georgia next week.

The impressive form of Fijian wingers Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase will certainly make it tough for Jones when it comes to selection of wingers.

“[Vunivalu] does give Eddie Jones a headache, doesn’t he?” Rogers, who played under Jones, said on Stan Sport.

“He’s got three world-class wingers now in Mark, Suli and Marika.”

“I think [Andrew] Kellaway was great at the back as well. It’s a good problem to have. [Vunivalu] backed himself from the start which was fantastic. He’s a great athlete.”

Meanwhile, Jones was particularly pleased with what Vunivalu provided across 80 minutes, despite the result.

“At Super Rugby level, he couldn’t blow a candle out and at Test level, he’s scored one good try and could have scored a couple more,” Jones said.

“He looks like he’s ready to play at the highest level.”

Australia will play Georgia at 9pm on Saturday.