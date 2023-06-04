Sunday, June 4, 2023
Self belief key to OFC Champs journey says Mateisuva

Suva FC Football captain Akuila Mateisuva said the side’s historic journey during the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League was fueled by self-belief.

The lawman said every member of the team went to the tournament with one goal and delivered despite falling short 4-2 to Auckland City in the final.

We wanted to create history as a family, as a team, and I believe we did that,” Mateisuva told FijiLive.

“Even though we went down in the extra spell, credit goes to the hard work of the players and officials.

“We are so blessed to be part of the tournament, and we are so proud to represent Suva FC and Fiji for the tournament.

Mateisuva capped off his historic tournament claiming the Golden Glove Award, yet the humble Ketei Village native said it was a team effort.

“I didn’t believe that I was going to get the award, but you know the hard work from my teammates and the guidance of the Lord made me achieve the award.

“It is something special for me.”

