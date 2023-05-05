Sensational Young ready to face Fijiana

Queensland Reds star winger Heleina Young is ready to face off against her Fijiana Drua sisters when the sides clash in tomorrow’s Super W grand finale.

The former Saint Joseph’s Secondary School track sprinter is eager for the Saturday showdown in Townsville.

“I know some of the girls, I’ll always see them as my sisters as are the Reds,” Young told rugby.com.au.

“I know how they’ll play, that Fijian-style, off-load game.”

Young was instrumental in during their 23-20 win over the Brumbies in the semi-finals last weekend scoring two important second half tries, but says she is still learning.

“Absolutely, every session I’m learning. There is so much to take in.”

“There are a whole lot of skills and game reads.”

“It’s not just about running with the ball.”

“My teammates have been very patient with me and properly explain things.”

Young added she was planning not to get caught up by the Fijiana defence tomorrow.

“I wouldn’t want to be caught in any of their big tackles so I’ll have to run quicker.”

The Reds host the Drua at Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 6.45pm.