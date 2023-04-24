Serbian Coach Ristic arrives to guide Nadroga

Nadroga’s Serbian coach Stefan Ristic is in the country to guide the stallions for the remainder of this season.

Nadroga President Mohammed Ali confirmed to FijiLive that Ristic arrived yesterday and watched the team’s game against Tailevu Naitasiri.

Ali said former coach Joseph Nand came in to assist the side together with Nigerian striker-turned coach Jibola Afonja.

“It wasn’t easy for Ristic to arrive because of the frequent delay in his visa. He had to fly from Serbia to Australia and then he got his visa.”

“It’s a timely arrival because we have a crucial match this week. We are in a tough position and we want to play Fiji FACT so he has been informed that we need to win and be in the top 8 to play in the tournament.”

“He has his own feedback from yesterday’s game and he will start training the boys from today to improve on the areas he feels Nadroga lacks at.”

Nadroga will take on Navua at 3pm on Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.