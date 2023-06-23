Serevi joins Rugby Youth Series program

Waisale Serevi will be among the best coaches in the United States of America for the Rugby Youth Series 2023 which begins next week.

The World Rugby Hall of Famer and current High Performance Coach at the Rhinos Rugby Academy also currently leads the Loggerheads 7s program.

“He brings his positive mindset and friendly “Bula Vinaka” and thrives in his connection with the players and his wise rugby wisdom,” a post from the Rugby Tens Youth Series organisers stated.

“From playing and coaching 7s, 15s and 10s Rugby, Coach Waisale will share his rugby and life wisdom with all young players at the Rugby Tens Youth Series next month.”

The program will be held in San Clemente in California from June 28 to July 11.