Monday, May 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

Serious crimes decreased by 34 per cent last month while the overall crime rate fell by 13 per cent whereby 1,147 reports were received compared to 1,314 reports for the same period last year.

While releasing the crime statistics, Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said while reductions have been noted, a number of offences remain a concern in some divisions.

He said crimes against women decreased by 12 per cent while crimes against children decreased by 4 per cent, however still a major worry are domestic related cases where women and children are victims of sexual and assault related crimes in their own homes.

While serious crime recorded an overall decrease, there were 8 offences that recorded increases in the Southern, Western, Eastern and Northern Divisions when compared to the same period last year.

Theft topped the list of prevalent offences with 274 cases reported during the month of April as cash, jewelry, mobile phones and electronic gadgets remain popular targets for criminals.

Assault causing actual bodily harm during the month of April recorded 250 cases.

“We take into consideration that some incidents of theft and robbery remain unreported, and we urge victims to come forward and lodge reports, so they can be investigated and those responsible charged and taken to court.”

“Targeting receivers of stolen goods will also be a focus area as a means to counter aggravated robberies, burglaries and theft,” added Chew.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva shifts to Port Villa for OCL s...

The Suva Football team has settled into their final destination as ...
Rugby

Bulldogs bring home game back to Fi...

The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs will be bringing their Ron Massey...
NRL

Koroisau gets NSW Blues call-up

Fiji Bati and West Tigers talisman Apisai Koroisau has been named i...
Rugby

Mauger resigns ahead of Drua clash

Moana Pasifika has suffered a setback ahead of its Shop N Save Supe...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva shifts to Port Villa for OC...

Football
The Suva F...

Bulldogs bring home game back to...

Rugby
The Canter...

Koroisau gets NSW Blues call-up

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Mauger resigns ahead of Drua cla...

Rugby
Moana Pasi...

We are open to knowledge-sharing...

News
Prime Mini...

4 arrested for importing liquid ...

News
Three Fiji...

Popular News

Kerevi makes strong return for S...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

Foreign national faces more chil...

News
A 70-year-...

Angelina Jolie unveils new fashi...

Entertainment
Hollywood ...

Radianirova replaces injured Teb...

London 7s
British Ar...

Shangri-La launches global campa...

Business
Shangri-La...

Another lawsuit against Ed Sheer...

Entertainment
In a secon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva shifts to Port Villa for OCL semifinals