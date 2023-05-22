Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

Serious crimes decreased by 34 per cent last month while the overall crime rate fell by 13 per cent whereby 1,147 reports were received compared to 1,314 reports for the same period last year.

While releasing the crime statistics, Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said while reductions have been noted, a number of offences remain a concern in some divisions.

He said crimes against women decreased by 12 per cent while crimes against children decreased by 4 per cent, however still a major worry are domestic related cases where women and children are victims of sexual and assault related crimes in their own homes.

While serious crime recorded an overall decrease, there were 8 offences that recorded increases in the Southern, Western, Eastern and Northern Divisions when compared to the same period last year.

Theft topped the list of prevalent offences with 274 cases reported during the month of April as cash, jewelry, mobile phones and electronic gadgets remain popular targets for criminals.

Assault causing actual bodily harm during the month of April recorded 250 cases.

“We take into consideration that some incidents of theft and robbery remain unreported, and we urge victims to come forward and lodge reports, so they can be investigated and those responsible charged and taken to court.”

“Targeting receivers of stolen goods will also be a focus area as a means to counter aggravated robberies, burglaries and theft,” added Chew.