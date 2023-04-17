Monday, April 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Seruiratu questions Govt’s intent to reallocate funds

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has questioned the Coalition Government’s decision to relocate funds that were designated for programs earmarked in the current financial year.

Seruiratu in a press conference stated that it would be understandable if the funds were reallocated for a natural disaster or for some kind of emergency, but to simply reallocate funds to meet the 100 days achievement target of the Government is unacceptable.

Seruiratu said when Government is redeploying funds, it is denying agencies and its intended recipients of this allocated funds the opportunity to utilize the funds.

The former Minister for Defence highlighted that the Coalition Government had pulled funds from priority areas to fund education support for students in primary and secondary of $50 million and repayment of outstanding grant of $10 million to USP.

Seruiratu said individual ministries had made submissions to the Ministry of Finance for its key initiatives for the year, and have been denied the opportunity to utilize the funds for the very programs and initiatives.

“I call on the Government to act more responsibly when decisions like this are made – what was the opportunity cost incurred when decisions like this are made,” Seruiratu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Little prep time worries Byrne

Lack of training sessions is one of the major concerns the Swire Sh...
Entertainment

‘Super Mario’ tops charts again

The Super Mario Bros Movie scored the best second weekend ever for ...
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perfor...

Top singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be among artists taki...
Football

Fiji U15 ends NZ tour with a win

The Fiji U15 side ended its campaign in the Oceania Football Confed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Little prep time worries Byrne

Rugby
Lack of tr...

‘Super Mario’ tops charts again

Entertainment
The Super ...

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to per...

Entertainment
Top singer...

Fiji U15 ends NZ tour with a win...

Football
The Fiji U...

Suva to feature twice in DFPL th...

Sports
Suva will ...

$360k is an estimate cost for Su...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Kurukuru seal Melanesian Cup fin...

Football
The Solomo...

Rewa to host Lautoka in top of t...

Football
Rewa and L...

Sahayam, Dau to make Fiji Futsal...

Football
Experience...

No budget approved for Summit: R...

News
Prime Mini...

Kula Girls to play in internatio...

Football
The Digice...

Actress DeBose to host Tony Awar...

Entertainment
Golden Glo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Little prep time worries Byrne