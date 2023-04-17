Seruiratu questions Govt’s intent to reallocate funds

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has questioned the Coalition Government’s decision to relocate funds that were designated for programs earmarked in the current financial year.

Seruiratu in a press conference stated that it would be understandable if the funds were reallocated for a natural disaster or for some kind of emergency, but to simply reallocate funds to meet the 100 days achievement target of the Government is unacceptable.

Seruiratu said when Government is redeploying funds, it is denying agencies and its intended recipients of this allocated funds the opportunity to utilize the funds.

The former Minister for Defence highlighted that the Coalition Government had pulled funds from priority areas to fund education support for students in primary and secondary of $50 million and repayment of outstanding grant of $10 million to USP.

Seruiratu said individual ministries had made submissions to the Ministry of Finance for its key initiatives for the year, and have been denied the opportunity to utilize the funds for the very programs and initiatives.

“I call on the Government to act more responsibly when decisions like this are made – what was the opportunity cost incurred when decisions like this are made,” Seruiratu added.