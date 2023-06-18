Seruiratu’s claim is political and personal: Mataiciwa

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says that the statement by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu where he attacked her independence is both political and personal but does not warrant personal retaliation.

Seruiratu had stated that the new leadership of the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) is very unprofessional and Mataiciwa has been interfering in ongoing FICAC investigations.

“She is trying to prejudge matters, influence the due process and influence public perception.”

“The acting SOE has once again arrogantly exceeded her powers and showed no regard for the law, including independence of constitutionally mandated entities and well established norms and practices relating to due process and natural justice.”

In response, the acting supervisor said she has been providing clarity to the country through the media on the Fijian Elections Office’s role in ensuring compliance to all the relevant laws in place.

“The FEO has and will continue to respect the independence and roles other organisations cooperatively play in our democracy.”

“By doing so, we remain committed in our endeavors to rebuild the confidence and trust of the people of Fiji in the FEO,” she clarified.