Serve with compassion and diligence, soldiers told

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has reminded new soldiers that they must remember that the foundation of democracy stands on the principles of equality and justice for all.

Speaking during the Basic Recruit Course Graduation Parade last Friday, Kalouniwai told the officers to remember that they are not just soldiers but also guardians of Fiji’s democracy and that their actions have the power to shape the future of the nation

“Since you have chosen this career to serve your country, I urge you to serve with patience, discipline, compassion and with diligence.”

“As soldiers you have taken an oath to protect and serve all citizens regardless of their status or background in society. Your duty is to ensure that justice and democracy is available for all and not just for a selected few.”

“Democracy and the rule of law are the principles that underpin our society and the RFMF. It means respecting the rights of all people, upholding the law, and defending the freedoms that make our country great,” Kalouniwai said.

“You have a responsibility is to your families as well.”

Kalouniwai said each soldier also had a duty to play within the RFMF, and urged them to be loyal to the institution and its values of courage, dedication to duty, teamwork, will to win, integrity and family.

“The training you have just completed has entrenched in your lives the following values and ethos of the RFMF. Let them guide you and be part of your lives always. These values define us as members of the RFMF, and they are the values that will guide you as you serve our country and defend our way of life,” he added.