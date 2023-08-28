Monday, August 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Service providers urged to improve accessibility

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has called on business houses, transport sector, financial institutions and service providers to improve accessibility not only for pensioners but also our elderly population.

Kiran highlighted this while officiating the Fiji Pensioners’ Association Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Fiji Football Association Headquarters in Suva.

She shared concerns raised on the need to improve accessibility into public transport including lowering of steps and allocated seating arrangements on all public transport.

“Seating spaces and personnel to prioritize serving the elderly in banks and medical facilities, to ensure they are not kept waiting in long queues. There is a need for access to parking and priority services in retail and service sector.”

“As part of development initiatives, it is only right that we develop an understanding of the ageing process, pay a little more attention to their needs and improve their access to basic services if we are to be an age-inclusive society. Not only because we owe it to them, more importantly it will ensure their rights and well-being are taken care of and they continue to live a life of dignity,” Kiran remarked.

Kiran acknowledged the invaluable contribution they have committed towards nation building, saying that it is only appropriate that we as a nation recognize, acknowledge that their wisdom and good deeds over the years has positively impacted our lives today.

The Fiji Pensioner’s Association has 400 members and is now open to Social Pensioners as well.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt to boost healthcare through in...

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says I...
Football

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Digicel national women's head coach Angeline Chua has trimmed and f...
News

Boy, 4, hospitalised after consumin...

A 4-year-old boy is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after consumin...
News

Loopholes in current Surfing Areas ...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Government recognises that a wo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt to boost healthcare through...

News
Minister o...

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Football
Digicel na...

Boy, 4, hospitalised after consu...

News
A 4-year-o...

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Remain united, Speaker tells Fij...

News
The Speake...

PM commends Flying Fijians for h...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Axed Cokanasiga back in England ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Officers return after conducting...

News
Assistant ...

Rabuka in Vanuatu for MSG meetin...

News
Prime Mini...

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Fijian wingers score in Wallabie...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Pacific is scarred by past betra...

News
Former Att...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt to boost healthcare through innovation