Services at Labasa hospital normalises

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed that normal healthcare services have resumed at the Labasa Hospital since Saturday.

This is after an electrical fault caused a spark that triggered a fire incident, last week.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said they have approved a $54,000 allocation to rectify the electrical issues that caused the fire incident.

Dr Fong was in Labasa on Saturday to facilitate the works being done in the hospital.

“To reduce the risk of reoccurrence the Ministry of Health will continue to work with Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) to correct the wiring which will cost an additional $200,000 and this phase of work will be carried out in the next two months.”

“The Ministry of Health will update members of the public accordingly if there are any further disruptions to the delivery of health care services at Labasa Hospital,” Dr Fong added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
