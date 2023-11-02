Seva replaces injured Rokovucake

Junior Bula Boys and Nadroga goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior has been added to the national football team’s 23-member squad for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this month.

Team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that Sevania has replaced injured Fiji Under 23 and Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake.

Reddy revealed that Rokovucake picked up a knee injury at the recent Inter District Championship in Suva and has been ruled out of the national team.

He also affirmed that Sevanaia was part of their extended squad for the scheduled tournament later this month.

The 20-year-old featured for the Fiji at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in France this year.

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys will depart for Honiara on 14 November and play their first match against the Northern Marianas on 18 at the newly opened National Stadium.

Bula Boys squad: Filipe Baravilala, Nabil Begg, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Etonia Dogalau, Thomas Dunn, Lekima Gonerau, Setareki Hughes, Ilimotama Jese, Epeli Leiroti, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Akuila Mateisuva, Brendan McMullen, Sairusi Nalaubu, Merrill Nand, Jason Rokovucake, Kishan Sami, Tevita Waranaivalu, Roy Krishna, Mohammed Ramzan Khan, Dave Radrigai, Patrick Joseph, Sterling Vasconcellos, Mohammed Alzaar Alam.