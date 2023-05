Sevanaia back in the Junior Bula Boys squad

Nadroga goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior is back in the Digicel Junior Bula Boys squad for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina this month.

In March, Sevanaia was dropped from Fiji Under 20 squad following a severe thumb injury.

However, team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed on Tuesday that Sevanaia has recovered and will travel with the 21-member squad on Saturday.

Fiji will kick start its campaign against Slovakia on the 21st at San Juan Stadium.

Fiji Under 20: Aydin Mustahib, Peter Ravitasai, Eneriko Matau, Abdullah Aiyas, Sakiua Saqiqi, Thomas Dunn, Arshad Khan, Joshua Laqeretabua, Fazil Faizul Ali, Nabil Begg, Gulam Rasool, Clarence Hussain, Jioji Vuakaca, Apisai Rabuka, Sailasa Ratu, Geary Kubu, Mohammed Fatul Raheem, Samuela Navoce, Junior Keni Dekedeke, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Sterling Vasconcellous.