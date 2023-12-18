Monday, December 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Seven-year-old found, one remains missing

Police has confirmed that the body of the seven-year-old has been found, after the boat they were travelling capsized in Baulevu, on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operation, ACP Livai Driu said the search for the 33-year-old continues today.

Police said that ten people were on the seven-feet-long boat operated by a 16-year-old when it allegedly submerged in the middle of the river due to its load.

According to the police, they were travelling from Wainasasa settlement in Naitasiri to Baulevu.

Police said that some people who were diving for fresh water mussels came to the rescue and were able to assist seven people.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Jailed ex MPs appeal conviction

Jailed former SODELPA MPs, Niko Nawaikula, Salote Radrodro and Tui ...
Football

Krishna nets double in Odisha’...

Fijian captain Roy Krishna got a brace as Odisha FC defeated Hydera...
News

Radrodro seeks constitutional redre...

Former SODELPA politician Salote Radrodro has filed an application ...
Entertainment

Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jut...

Demi Lovato has found her only forever in Jutes! The "Confident"...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jailed ex MPs appeal conviction

News
Jailed for...

Krishna nets double in Odisha...

Football
Fijian cap...

Radrodro seeks constitutional re...

News
Former SOD...

Demi Lovato engaged to musician ...

Entertainment
Demi Lovat...

Flooding forces road closures in...

News
Several ro...

From doubt to dominance, Miramir...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Salaries paid to FNPF execs is s...

News
Former Pri...

Opening NCC fixture ends in a st...

Football
The openin...

Fines-Leleiwasa recalls surreal ...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

Sayed-Khaiyum resignation is cow...

News
The Nation...

India assists in building of Spe...

News
India will...

Tourism numbers on an upward tre...

News
Tourism nu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Flooding in the Central Division