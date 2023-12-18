Seven-year-old found, one remains missing

Police has confirmed that the body of the seven-year-old has been found, after the boat they were travelling capsized in Baulevu, on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operation, ACP Livai Driu said the search for the 33-year-old continues today.

Police said that ten people were on the seven-feet-long boat operated by a 16-year-old when it allegedly submerged in the middle of the river due to its load.

According to the police, they were travelling from Wainasasa settlement in Naitasiri to Baulevu.

Police said that some people who were diving for fresh water mussels came to the rescue and were able to assist seven people.