Monday, June 12, 2023
Several fire cases in last 48-hours

Several fire cases were recorded around the country in the last 48 hours.

The first report received on the 10th of June, was an alleged arson case received at the Ba Police Station.

The fire incident occurred at the FSC Rarawai Mill where a conveyor belt and electrical wires were damaged as a result of a fire.

Cause and cost of damage is yet to be ascertained.

The second case, also reported on Saturday, occurred in Gaji Road in Raiwaqa.

A two bedroom house belonging to a 70-year old woman was completely destroyed in a fire, believed to have started from one of the bedrooms where her grandson was playing.

Yesterday, a report of a house fire was received at the Sigatoka Police Station of a house fire in Korolevu.

A one bedroom home belonging to a 35-year old hotel worker was completely destroyed in the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also reported yesterday, a bulk warehouse in Narewa, Nadi was partially destroyed in a fire.

The estimated cost of damage is around $30,000.

Yesterday afternoon a 42-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly set fire to his home following an argument with his wife.

The incident occurred in Saravi Road in Nadi.

Joint investigations continue with the National Fire Authority.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
